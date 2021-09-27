Troops kill terrorists, recover weapons in Yobe – Army

Nwachukwu said the troops frustrated the terrorists, who now resort to pillaging activities in order to replenish their dwindling logistics owing to logistics blockade imposed on them.

He said that the insurgents made futile effort to infiltrate and pillage the community, but were met with a fierce counterattack by the vigilant troops.

The army spokesman said the insurgents were forced to withdraw in disarray, leaving traces of blood littering their route as they fled.

“Aside inflicting casualty on the insurgents, the gallant troops also captured one BHT/ISWAP Heckler and Koch 21 guns, three AK-47 rifle magazines, 213 links of 7.62mm (NATO) and two grenades.

“The troops have been commended by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, for their doggedness in expeditiously conducting the counter attack.

“He also encouraged them to remain resolute in the ongoing operations against the insurgents,’’ he said.

Nwachukwu assured the people of Yobe and the North East in general that the military was determined to rout the terrorists from their hideouts.