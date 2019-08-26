I was one of those who pumped their fists in the air in ecstasy when news broke that the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was rounding up 77 Nigerians in connection to what US Attorney for the Central District of California, Nick Hanna, referred to as “one of the largest cases of fraud/money laundering in US history”.

To make it even sweeter to the ears, the Assistant Director in charge of the Los Angeles Field Office of the FBI, Paul Delacourt, disclosed that the agency is working with law enforcement in nine countries to apprehend 57 of the suspects, most of whom are still on the run as I type.

You can look here for some of the Nigerians who made the FBI’s hall of shame and the irritating aliases attached to their otherwise innocent names.

"It shows the extensive reach of the cyber-criminals involved in this kind of schemes," lamented Delacourt.

The defendants have been accused of participating in a massive conspiracy to steal millions of dollars through a variety of fraud schemes and laundering the funds through a Los Angeles-based money laundering network.

The network, populated by Nigerians, reportedly duped dozens of victims in the U.S., Colombia, China, The Caribbean, Germany, Japan, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

31-year-old Valentine Iro and 38-year-old Chukwudi Christogunus Igbokwe, both Nigerians of course, were used by the network for bank and money-service accounts that could receive funds fraudulently obtained from victims, US investigators say.

I am just as elated that the President Buhari administration has made it clear that it will cooperate with the US to extradite some of the indicted Nigerians for prosecution on US soil if it came to that.

“This administration will work with all nations around the globe to fight criminality. If it is Nigerians that are involved in this thing, well, hard luck to them.

"But the government would not stand in the way of the justice system. Every citizen of this country who travels out of the country is required to obey the laws of their host countries," says presidency spokesperson Garba Shehu.

It worries me sometimes when I listen to young Nigerians who try to glamorize or rationalize cyber-crime or ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ (as it has become popularly known) on the basis that the misguided boys are only getting the white man to return what was stolen from the African continent during those evil years of slavery; or that patently defrauding people is just one way for the G-boys to survive a worsening economy. These cocktails of nauseating rationale are even more prevalent among young Nigerians who use social media to propagate all sorts of hare-brained theories.

Pop culture further grants legitimacy to the criminality of these ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ or ‘G’ boys by devoting minutes to them in badly scripted songs, while dropping their names in between lurid lyrics. Our musicians should be told in clear terms that they have been contributing to this menace of internet fraud; a menace that is now an international embarrassment for every Nigerian and a real danger to everyone else.

I am of the view that there should be national outrage when our artistes, actors and some Instagram comedians celebrate these fraudsters or attempt to justify their illicit trade. How about boycotting bodies of work celebrating internet scammers henceforth?

Yahoo Yahoo or whatever it is called, is theft. Plain and simple. The young men who storm night clubs from Lekki to Ikeja with stolen money should be reminded in clear, unmistakable terms that they are criminals and nothing less. Our law enforcement agencies back home should also be empowered to nab Yahoo Yahoo boys for prosecution in a timelier, more aggressive manner.

The Nigerian passport gets devalued and our already battered reputation as a nation is stripped of whatever bright spot it has left, each time one G-boy fleeces a foreigner of hard earned currency. Combating cyber-crime is something the Nigerian federal government should be very serious about henceforth. No more kid gloves for these guys please. It's time to go hard or go home.

There is also a school of thought that says it is a slap on the faces of our law enforcement each time it takes the FBI or some international law enforcement agency to nab these guys. I disagree. It is perfectly okay for international law enforcement to help with nabbing Nigerians involved in internet fraud because swap the ‘FBI’ for the ‘EFCC’ (Economic and Financial Crimes Commission) and hordes of Nigerians would discredit the entire list and tag the prosecution “media trial”, while defending suspects who hail from their states.

Perhaps there is no better time to remind young Nigerians about seeing the dignity in honest labour and why the age-long aphorism of living within one's means should be encouraged in schools. Our value system is broken and we may well get on with fixing whatever is left.

It really is time to curb this prevalent Yahoo Yahoo nonsense and may those who break the law pay with every fiber of their mortal beings.

Enough is really and truly enough.