There have been fewer scenes more horrific this year than the images that emerged from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of Abuja on Monday, December 23, 2019. Deji Adeyanju of the Concerned Nigerians group was clubbed, kicked from all sides, beaten, his shirt and pants torn, he was made to fall from a moving car and was dragged through the tarmac like a common criminal.

He was left to lie in a pool of his own blood afterwards, bruised, in agony and left for dead.

The perpetrators were a ragtag team of scruffy young men who had arrived the scene to disrupt the Adeyanju led protests calling for the release of Omoyele Sowore, the journalist and politician who has been in DSS custody since August, despite a court ruling that he be set free on bail.

If we run a society hinged on the principles of freedom of expression, freedom of movement, the right to free speech and every other democratic tenet known to modern man, no bunch of protesters should be harassing the other and beating them to a pulp because they hold a different view. No bunch of supporters or protesters should attempt to beat the other off the park and gag them just because they are an opposing voice. No one should suppress the rights of another in 2019.

What happened to Adeyanju on Monday should be condemned by all right thinking Nigerians and in the strongest terms possible. No, we will not accept it. No one, no matter their persuasion, deserves to be so beaten. It was barbaric, insane, silly and inhumane. Worse, it was done right before police officers who couldn’t rein in the perpetrators.

We call on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, not to handle this with levity and to immediately summon the officers on the scene for interrogation. They should be asked why they couldn’t protect Adeyanju and everyone else who was almost beaten to death by the irate mob or thugs. Thankfully, everything was recorded on phone cameras and the footage is now everywhere. We can’t afford to cede our civic space to the mob. We refuse to be ruled by a mob. To do nothing will amount to endorsing anarchy.

In the same token, we call on the presidency to investigate this and mete out appropriate sanctions, if only to prove that it wasn’t behind this insanity and madness. All the faces of everyone who kicked and pummelled Adeyanju until he could move no more, are in the viral footage, so this should be easy.

We also call on Nigerians of all persuasions and the authorities, to henceforth respect the rights of others to free protest, speech and movement. No one has the monopoly of free speech or of all the rights we hold dear and cherish as enshrined in the constitution. No one should choose what agitates the other. What happened to Adeyanju should never happen again. Should not be allowed to happen again to anyone if we claim to run a society where rights are respected.