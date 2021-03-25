Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal, has called for an amendment of the Nigerian constitution to create official roles for traditional rulers in the country.

Tambuwal made the call while inaugurating the Delta State Traditional Rulers' Council Secretariat in Asaba, on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

He said that in view of the role traditional rulers play in the administration of communities, it has become expedient that a constitutional amendment be made to create a role for them.

The governor stated that the Northern Governors' Forum (NGF) has resolved to push for an amendment of the constitution in that regard and urged their southern counterparts to support the move.

He described Governor of Delta, Ifeanyi Okowa, as "an amiable, reliable and performing governor;" and commended him for his contributions to the growth of the state and prayed God to preserve and keep him for greater service to the nation.

"I am overwhelmed by what I have seen here in this magnificent building that will accommodate the traditional rulers in this state.

"Three years ago, Governor Okowa invited me here for the graduation and presentation of starter-packs for the state youth empowerment programme.

Traditional rulers secretariat is inaugurated in Delta State by Govs Okowa and Tambuwal on March 24, 2021 (Delta govt press corps)

"In March last year, I was also here to inaugurate the Mariam Babangida Road and the Ogwashi-Uku-Ubulu-Uno Road, and coming here again today to inaugurate the traditional rulers' council secretariat is the icing of the cake.

"When you invited me then, I was still an APC governor and I believe that it was based on our shared and common belief that we must work together for the good of all Nigerians.

"Traditional rulers are not just traditional institution but a fountain of wisdom, knowledge and experience that we drink from in the discharge of our duties as governors," Tambuwal said.

Okowa appreciated the traditional rulers for their regular advice and usual support for his administration, and pledged the continued support of the state government for the traditional institution.

Traditional rulers secretariat is inaugurated in Delta State by Govs Okowa and Tambuwal on March 24, 2021 (Delta govt press corps)

He said he is one of those who believe that traditional rulers should have a place in the governance of the nation and attributed the success of his administration to the support of the traditional institution.

"I recall that I have been in this state for so many years and this place was made up of some small buildings and the terrain was quite bad, but thank God that the whole place has changed.

"I am glad that the traditional rulers made their input in the architectural design and now we can truly say we have a befitting Traditional Rulers' Council Secretariat.

"You deserve it because all we have achieved today in Delta is because of the peace that exists in your various domains and I must thank all of you sincerely," Okowa said.