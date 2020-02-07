An appeal by the family of the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha to have access to the late general’s foreign accounts has been dismissed by the Supreme Court on Friday, February 7, 2020.

Members of the late dictator’s family had reportedly prayed for an order unfreezing some bank accounts in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Jersey, Liechenstein and Luxembourg.

According to Punch, the foreign accounts were frozen following mutual judicial assistance agreements entered with the countries by the Nigerian government in 1999 during the administration of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

While delivering judgement in the appeal filed by Mohammed Abacha, the son of the late Head of State, a five-man panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, held that the suit had become statute-barred.

This means Mohammed’s appeal can no longer be brought to court or be subject of a legal action because the case has exceeded its period of limitation.

According to Punch, the suit was first initiated before the Federal High Court in Kano in January 2004.

