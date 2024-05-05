ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA smashes international drug syndicate, arrests 5 suspects

News Agency Of Nigeria

Babafemi said the arrest followed the seizure of their illicit drug consignments at the NAHCO import shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA) Ikeja, Lagos.

NDLEA smashes international drug syndicate, arrests 5 suspects [Facebook:NDLEA]
NDLEA smashes international drug syndicate, arrests 5 suspects [Facebook:NDLEA]

Recommended articles

The Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said the unravelling of the drug cartel started on April 20, when their cargo containing four suitcases arrived at the Nigeria Aviation Handling Company Plc (NACHO) shed on an Air Peace flight from Johannesburg, South Africa.

According to him, after days of close monitoring and investigation, the first suspect, Peter Umeh was arrested on April 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This was after he showed up to pick up two of the suitcases containing loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis owned by a Thailand-based member of the syndicate, Obum Michael.

“The consignment of four parcels was concealed in false bottoms of the two suitcases, while the four suitcases contained a total of 17.6 kilograms of loud and drug candies.

“Another member of the syndicate, Mrs Chiwendu Ugbe, whose South Africa-based husband, Aloytus Ugbe, sent some of the consignments, was traced to Anambra.

“This was where NDLEA officers arrested her on April 27, while attempting to collect the drug parcels sent to her by her husband,“ he said.

Meanwhile, no fewer than five members of the cartel were arrested in a two-week intelligence-led operations in Lagos, Abia and Anambra.

ADVERTISEMENT

Babafemi said the arrest followed the seizure of their illicit drug consignments at the NAHCO import shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA) Ikeja, Lagos.

Also, two other suspects: Onyejakor Chimezie and Naaji Chukwukere, with links to the cartel, were arrested in parts of Lagos on April 29.

“Their arrest led to another operation in Abia, where Mrs Chinazo Osigwe was arrested when she was to pick up some of the parcels.

“They were containing loud and drug candies sent by her husband, Osigwe Chidiebere Anthony, who is equally operating from South Africa,“ he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Russia sends new military equipment to Niger as relationship waxes strong

Russia sends new military equipment to Niger as relationship waxes strong

Parents, lecturers disagree over 18 years university admission age

Parents, lecturers disagree over 18 years university admission age

Prince Harry, Meghan are in 'competition' over Nigeria

Prince Harry, Meghan are in 'competition' over Nigeria

Israeli Cabinet votes to close down Al Jazeera’s operations

Israeli Cabinet votes to close down Al Jazeera’s operations

Driver dies after vehicle crashes into White House gate

Driver dies after vehicle crashes into White House gate

Shehu Sani vows to never reconcile with El-Rufai because of these 5 ‘great mistakes’

Shehu Sani vows to never reconcile with El-Rufai because of these 5 ‘great mistakes’

Korea holds concert for Nigerian K-pop enthusiasts in Abuja

Korea holds concert for Nigerian K-pop enthusiasts in Abuja

Only PhD students eligible to bring dependants to UK – Envoy reiterates

Only PhD students eligible to bring dependants to UK – Envoy reiterates

Air Force kills several terrorists in Borno, Niger airstrikes

Air Force kills several terrorists in Borno, Niger airstrikes

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The pro-Bello protest was staged by the Kogi Youth Coalition, they claimed they were attacked by operatives of the commission [Naija News]

'There was no shoot out' - EFCC denies shooting Yahaya Bello protesters

The students’ union was said to have disrupted an interactive session by staff of the university with the Edo State governorship candidate of the Labour Party

UNIBEN suspends students' union for disrupting LP Edo guber candidate's event

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio [puo reports]

Akpabio pledges better wages, working conditions for Nigerian workers

Retirees demand pension increase [PM News Nigeria]

Borno retirees demand pension increase, lament ₦4,000 monthly payment