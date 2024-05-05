NDLEA smashes international drug syndicate, arrests 5 suspects

The Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said the unravelling of the drug cartel started on April 20, when their cargo containing four suitcases arrived at the Nigeria Aviation Handling Company Plc (NACHO) shed on an Air Peace flight from Johannesburg, South Africa.

According to him, after days of close monitoring and investigation, the first suspect, Peter Umeh was arrested on April 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This was after he showed up to pick up two of the suitcases containing loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis owned by a Thailand-based member of the syndicate, Obum Michael.

“The consignment of four parcels was concealed in false bottoms of the two suitcases, while the four suitcases contained a total of 17.6 kilograms of loud and drug candies.

“Another member of the syndicate, Mrs Chiwendu Ugbe, whose South Africa-based husband, Aloytus Ugbe, sent some of the consignments, was traced to Anambra.

“This was where NDLEA officers arrested her on April 27, while attempting to collect the drug parcels sent to her by her husband,“ he said.

Meanwhile, no fewer than five members of the cartel were arrested in a two-week intelligence-led operations in Lagos, Abia and Anambra.

ADVERTISEMENT

Babafemi said the arrest followed the seizure of their illicit drug consignments at the NAHCO import shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA) Ikeja, Lagos.

Also, two other suspects: Onyejakor Chimezie and Naaji Chukwukere, with links to the cartel, were arrested in parts of Lagos on April 29.

“Their arrest led to another operation in Abia, where Mrs Chinazo Osigwe was arrested when she was to pick up some of the parcels.