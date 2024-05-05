Korea holds concert for Nigerian K-pop enthusiasts in Abuja

Mr Isaac Ajiga, Creative Director, Jumparewa Creative, said the event aimed at preserving and strengthening the K-pop community through networking and engagement on Saturday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that K-pop is known as Korean popular music, which comes in the form of popular music originating in South Korea as part of South Korean culture.

Ajiga, also known as Isaacjiga said the event that featured the K-pop community, such as K-pop enthusiasts, past K-pop competition winners, finalist vocal students, and top academy performers in Nigeria, embodied creativity, passion, and diversity.

The renowned dancer said the concert, which showcased K-pop dance and music lovers of various K-pop artists (idols), was designed to strengthen the community through networking.

“It is an honour to stand before you today, as we delve into a topic of K-pop culture and its global influence, that has captured hearts and minds around the world.

” K-pop is a vibrant and multifaceted phenomenon that has transcended borders, languages, and generations to become a global sensation.

“K-pop is more than just a music genre; it is a cultural movement that embodies creativity, passion, and diversity, rooted in South Korea’s rich history and modern dynamism,” he said.

According to him, K-pop has been able to seamlessly blend traditional elements with contemporary trends, creating a unique sound and style that resonates with audiences far and wide.

“What makes K-pop so compelling is its ability to connect with people on a personal level.

“The artists through their captivating performances, striking visuals, and heartfelt lyrics, invite us into their world by touching our lives with their authenticity and talent.

“This connection has fostered a sense of community among fans, known as the ‘K-pop fandom’, who are united by their love for the music and the shared experiences it brings,” The creative director further said that the global impact of K-pop extended beyond entertainment, due to the significant roles its played in promoting South Korea’s image on the world stage, as well as showcasing its culture, fashion and language.

According to him, K-pop made people around the globe discover and embrace Korean culture entirely, starting from its cuisine, drama, history and values.

“K-pop’s influence has opened doors for cultural exchange and collaboration. Artists from different countries and genres are now working together, pushing creative boundaries and fostering mutual respect and understanding."

As we celebrate the rise of K-pop, let us remember its roots and the hard work of countless artists, producers, and industry professionals, who have made this movement possible.

“Let us also recognise the impact of the fans, whose dedication and support have helped shape K-pop into the global force it is today.

“K-pop’s global influence is a testament to the power of music and culture to bring people together, transcend differences, and inspire change.

”As we look to the future, may K-pop continue to thrive and bridge gaps between cultures, enriching our world with its boundless energy and creativity,” he said.

Also speaking, Ms Jennifer Ezeonyeasi, KCCN Culture and Event Administrative Assistant said this maiden edition of the K-pop hurray concert was in commemoration of the ‘ World Dance Day’ celebrated every April 29.

Ezeonyeasi said that the event was designed to bring the K-pop community in Nigeria together, as well as winners of K-pop and those who had gone to Korea for K-pop.

” Ajiga, creative director of Jumparewa Creative was the former winner of the KCCN K-pop festival with his outstanding performance.

“Basically, we invited the winners and finalists of K-pop in 2012, 2015, and 2023 among others, like the Tsod dancers that had won in Nigeria and Korea.

”This will help in strengthening and building a K-pop network among communities in Nigeria, as well as facilitating collaboration because Korean pop music is large in Korea,” she said.

She added that Nigeria's music industry is also big, as well as their dancing formula. Nigerians going to Korea for K-pop or dance would foster and create more partnerships between the two countries.

The administrative assistant said the event was impactful in the sense that it had created room for networking among dancers to share their ideas.

”It has also helped in notifying dancers, who want to improve their dancing skills and learn from a Korean choreographer, the commencement of the K-pop class academy session on 27th May.”

NAN reports that the highpoint of the event was the performance of K-pop finalists and winners such as ‘The Alpha Tribe’, ‘The Spectral’, ‘The Tsod’,’ The Rich Company” The Kingsmen’, ‘ The Jumphaz’, ‘Elevatorzng’ and Jumparewa dancers.