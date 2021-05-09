RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Soyinka says Buhari’s govt can’t unite Nigeria

News Agency Of Nigeria

Soyinka says he does not believe the country should break up.

Prof Wole Soyinka the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1986. (PremiumTimes)

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka says he doesn’t believe the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is capable of uniting Nigeria due to its systemic failure.

Soyinka said this at the book reading and signing of two of his books titled ‘Trumpism in Academe’ and ‘Chronicles of the Happiest People on Earth’ on Saturday, May 8, 2021.

He said Nigeria had lost a key opportunity to unite, adding that the he didn’t believe that President Buhari’s administration could bring the country together.

Soyinka said, “We had a critical moment and we lost that moment. The moment when this country could have come together; and the sense of oneness, belonging. That vision of oneness. We lost that moment. There has been more than one moment and we lost the moment. Will another one come? I don’t know. Right now I don’t see it under this government quite frankly.

“There is a failure, a systemic failure in present governance and I don’t know who can put it together. These days, I try to go some days without reading the newspapers. It is so depressing.”

Soyinka also advocated that Nigeria should remain one, saying he didn’t believe the country should break up.

However, he argued that it was wrong of the government to continue to say the country’s unity was non-negotiable.

