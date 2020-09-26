Fifteen people including soldiers and policemen have reportedly been gunned down as Boko Haram insurgents attacked the convoy of Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State on Friday, September 25, 2020.

The governor’s convoy was said to have been ambushed while they were journeying to Baga, where Governor Babagana Zulum is expected to receive returning IDPs.

The casualty figure is still uncertain but according to The Punch, the attack left mainly security personnel comprising eight policemen, three soldiers and four Civilian Joint Task Force operatives dead.

The newspaper reported that a police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said eight persons were killed, including security personnel and civilians.

In recent times, Friday’s incident was the second time Boko Haram terrorists would attack Governor Zulum’s convoy.

In July, the governor’s convoy narrowly escaped a terror attack in Baga town.

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum (middle) addressing soldiers in Maiduguri when his convoy was attacked in July. (TheNigerian Voice)

The terrorists opened fire on the governor’s convoy while on his way to Baga to share food with IDPs as part of his food distribution programme in the state.

Distraught and disappointed, Zulum confronted the army saying, “You have been here for over one year now, there are 1,181 soldiers here; if you cannot take over Baga which is less than 5 km from your base, then we should forget about Baga. I will inform the Chief of Army Staff to redeploy the men to other places that they can be useful.”

The governor claimed there are some elements in the system that are trying to frustrate the effort of the federal government in ending the insurgency.

Zulum added that the sabotage in the system will not allow the insurgency to end in the North East.