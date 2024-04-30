ADVERTISEMENT
UNIBEN suspends students' union for disrupting LP Edo guber candidate's event

News Agency Of Nigeria

The students’ union was said to have disrupted an interactive session by staff of the university with the Edo State governorship candidate of the Labour Party.

In a letter to the university’s community, made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Benin, the university’s Registrar, Ademola Bobola, announced the measure on the union.

The letter reads: “After due consideration of the report by the Management, the Vice Chancellor has approved the suspension of the University’s Students Union.

"The indefinite suspension takes immediate effect, that is, from Monday 29 April 2024.

“Accordingly, all officers of the Students’ Union are to hand over all property of the union in their possession to the Dean, Students’ Affairs, not later than 4:00 pm on Tuesday

“In the interim, a caretaker committee composed of representatives of faculties, schools and institutes has been approved to coordinate students’ activities during the period of suspension.

“The directive of the Vice Chancellor is hereby communicated for the attention of the university community and compliance of the erstwhile union officers as appropriate, ” Bobola said.

NAN recalls that the suspension was in connection with the incident at the university’s Senior Staff Club on April 12.

In the incident, the students’ union was said to have disrupted an interactive session by staff of the university with the Edo State governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Olumide Akpata.

The students were said to have behaved unruly at the event and in the process, rough-handled many of the staff, including a member of the Academic Staff of the Universities (ASUU), who was reportedly beaten to a pulp.

Following the incident, the management of the university set up a panel of enquiry to investigate the incident to unravel the crux of the issue.

News Agency Of Nigeria

UNIBEN suspends students' union for disrupting LP Edo guber candidate's event

