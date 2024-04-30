ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu sympathises with victims of Ogun State gas explosion, vows support

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu assures the victims of his fervent support in the moment of grief.

President Bola Tinubu [PM News Nigeria]
President Bola Tinubu [PM News Nigeria]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Monday in Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that an explosion from a solitary gas truck rippled through the community, resulting in the loss of life and property.

The President also sympathised with the Ogun State Government and residents of the state over this tragedy. Tinubu commended Gov. Dapo Abiodun on his efforts to arrest the situation and immediately restore calm to the community.

The president assured the people of Ogun State, particularly the victims, of his fervent support in this moment of grief.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ogun Govt warns residents on impending flood disaster, urges relocation

Ogun Govt warns residents on impending flood disaster, urges relocation

15-yr-old girl predicts her JAMB score but scored 12 marks below prediction

15-yr-old girl predicts her JAMB score but scored 12 marks below prediction

Workers Day: FG declares May 1 public holiday

Workers Day: FG declares May 1 public holiday

Sanwo-Olu grants ₦849.5m scholarships, bursaries to 10,000 tertiary students

Sanwo-Olu grants ₦849.5m scholarships, bursaries to 10,000 tertiary students

Wike orders urgent repairs for Dogon Gida Culvert to prevent loss of lives

Wike orders urgent repairs for Dogon Gida Culvert to prevent loss of lives

Nigerian Navy saves over 250 passengers from capsised boat in Rivers

Nigerian Navy saves over 250 passengers from capsised boat in Rivers

Tinubu sympathises with victims of Ogun State gas explosion, vows support

Tinubu sympathises with victims of Ogun State gas explosion, vows support

House of Reps demand suspension of new electricity tariff implementation

House of Reps demand suspension of new electricity tariff implementation

Repair PH, Warri refineries - Workers voice expectations ahead of May Day

Repair PH, Warri refineries - Workers voice expectations ahead of May Day

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NYSC praises Fintiri's approval of ₦10k monthly allowance for corps members [Intel Region]

NYSC praises Fintiri's approval of ₦10k monthly allowance for corps members

Kano State Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Halilu Dantiye [Kano Focus]

Kano Govt invests over ₦68m in media equipment upgrade, trains 300 staff

Maryam Hassan was seen bullying Namitra Bwala in a viral video.

Lead British School student in viral video apologises for bullying Namtira Bwala

Lead British International School.

Minister of Education summons Lead British School management over bullying scandal