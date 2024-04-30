ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Uzodimma withholds salaries of 300 staff in a bid to instill discipline

News Agency Of Nigeria

One of the worker stated that the high cost of transportation and cost of living compared to what they earn, isn't enough to come to work every day.

Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodinma. [Twitter/@Hope_Uzodimma1]
Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodinma. [Twitter/@Hope_Uzodimma1]

Recommended articles

The Head of Service (HOS), Raymond Ucheoma, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview in Owerri that the affected workers breached various civil service rules.

“The government believes that the productivity of workers will enhance the development and prosperity of the state.

“The intention for recruiting workers is to provide high-quality services, it is not forced labour, which is why we have retirement, resignation or withdrawal of service.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If at any time, a worker can no longer put in the eight hours of service in a day, the worker should write to get disengaged.

”The state government cannot become poorer because a worker wants to earn eight hours pay for three hours work, it is wrong to tolerate that type of mentality,” Ucheoma said.

The head of the service added that some of the workers had cultivated the habit of not coming to work, running personal businesses or sleeping while on duty.

"It is our duty to stop their salaries and we see it as a just action,” he added.

According to him, the government is providing free transportation, paying salaries and benefits promptly, and providing palliatives, among others, to motivate the workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, whether the government just woke up to take actions or not, we have been just, because it is the state’s resources that are used to pay the workers,” the head of the service emphasised.

A civil servant, who pleaded anonymity, confided in NAN that over 300 workers were removed from the state government payroll.

“I was removed from the payroll because I did not come to work on a certain day; we spend a lot coming to work every day despite the high cost of transportation and cost of living compared to what we earn for a living.

“We appeal to Gov. Hope Uzodimma to please demonstrate the milk of human kindness and reinstate us on the payroll,” the source, who is also a victim of the government’s disciplinary measure,” stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tension as Rivers PDP ward suspends fed. lawmaker over allegiance to Fubara

Tension as Rivers PDP ward suspends fed. lawmaker over allegiance to Fubara

Gov Uzodimma withholds salaries of 300 staff in a bid to instill discipline

Gov Uzodimma withholds salaries of 300 staff in a bid to instill discipline

Nwoko plans daytime ban on heavy-duty vehicles to curb 40,000 death toll

Nwoko plans daytime ban on heavy-duty vehicles to curb 40,000 death toll

UNIBEN suspends students' union for disrupting LP Edo guber candidate's event

UNIBEN suspends students' union for disrupting LP Edo guber candidate's event

NERC deregulates meter prices, customers to choose vendors by May 1

NERC deregulates meter prices, customers to choose vendors by May 1

'Misplaced priorities': Peter Obi tackles Tinubu over Lagos-Calabar Highway project

'Misplaced priorities': Peter Obi tackles Tinubu over Lagos-Calabar Highway project

Tinubu's minister tells Nigerians to accept tariff hike or remain in darkness

Tinubu's minister tells Nigerians to accept tariff hike or remain in darkness

FG plans to install solar cameras on Third Mainland Bridge

FG plans to install solar cameras on Third Mainland Bridge

NNPCL set to end fuel scarcity by May 1 with 1.5 billion litres of products

NNPCL set to end fuel scarcity by May 1 with 1.5 billion litres of products

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NYSC praises Fintiri's approval of ₦10k monthly allowance for corps members [Intel Region]

NYSC praises Fintiri's approval of ₦10k monthly allowance for corps members

Kano State Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Halilu Dantiye [Kano Focus]

Kano Govt invests over ₦68m in media equipment upgrade, trains 300 staff

Maryam Hassan was seen bullying Namitra Bwala in a viral video.

Lead British School student in viral video apologises for bullying Namtira Bwala

Lead British International School.

Minister of Education summons Lead British School management over bullying scandal