FG plans to install solar cameras on Third Mainland Bridge

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister stated that the FG had taken proactive measures to address the condition of the piles supporting the Third Mainland Bridge.

Governor Dave Umahi (BBC)
Governor Dave Umahi (BBC)

Umahi said this after a routine inspection of the under deck at Iddo, Carter and the Third Mainland bridges in Lagos. He said that a similar improvement was planned for Carter Bridge, subject to budget approval.

The minister said that the Federal Government had taken proactive measures to address the condition of the piles supporting the Third Mainland Bridge. He said that erosion and illegal mining had damaged the piles, and a consultant would be contacted on the repairs.

He said, “We’re working on several bridges inherited; we inherited construction work on Eko bridge, Marina bridge, and Liverpool bridge, all done by Build Well.

“Even the Independence bridge and Iganmu bridge; on top of the bridges, we have almost finished the deck job, though we are extending the deck job, and then we are also constructing CCTV and observation room.

“Then, below the deck, we are working on the piles, and then, we now see the pier caps.

“These are the works that are going on under the deck.

“We still have one major work that we’re going to be looking at.

“We’ll be doing a meeting with Julius Berger to look at one of the most serious and challenging jobs, and that is the work that is right below the pier caps, that’s the piles and then the decks bed.”

Umahi advised the contractors to accelerate construction work on the bridges before the lagoon tide rises in June.

