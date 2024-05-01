Workers shouldn't only celebrate but build productive workforce - First Lady

Mrs Tinubu disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja in her message to mark the year 2024 International Workers Day celebration.

“I acknowledge the immense contributions of our nation’s workforce which is renowned for its dedication, resilience, and innovation.

“Today, let us not only celebrate work but also reflect on how we can be a better and more productive workforce.

“On this Workers’ Day, I celebrate the spirit of work with pride. May it continue to be a source of strength, prosperity, and national progress for Nigeria."

The first lady, who had also contributed her quota to the national workforce, as a former teacher and politician who served as a senator for 12 years also commended all teachers especially.

“I therefore salute the teachers who nurture young minds, the farmers who cultivate our land, the doctors and nurses who safeguard our health.