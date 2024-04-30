Sanwo-Olu grants ₦849.5m scholarships, bursaries to 10,000 tertiary students

Lagos State Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Tolani Sule, gave the figures on Tuesday at the 2024 Ministerial Briefing of the government. The event was held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja.

Sule reiterated the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration’s commitment to providing effective and affordable education to residents of the state. The commissioner said that the T.H.E.M.E.S plus Agenda of the administration had been evident.

He said that Lagos State-owned tertiary institutions did not join workers’ strikes in demonstration of the government’s commitment to education development.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Not going on strike when all other tertiary institutions are on strike is a feat that we pride ourselves on.

“This is to further show that our able governor does not pay lip service to the agenda.

“We know it will keep getting better, we are proud of all our institutions.

“Lagos State University is the oldest institution but new institutions are catching up,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ministerial briefing began on April 24. It will continue until May 29, with ministries giving accounts of their stewardships in the last year of Gov. Sanwo-Olu’s second term in office.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The sum of ₦335,600,000 was approved for 1591 as the 2022/2023 Scholarship Award for undergraduates and PhD recipients as well as the 2022/2023 Governor’s Discretionary Awards.

“Also, ₦513,955,000 was approved for 6884 in bursary awards for undergraduates and law school students.

"A total of ₦849,555,000.00 was released in the year 2023 for 8,475, making a total of 10,066 as beneficiaries of the scholarship and bursary,” he noted.

Sule said that one of the ways the state government was working toward ensuring that students were encouraged to read widely was the rehabilitation and digitalisation of 300 secondary schools and 40 public libraries.

“The reading culture isn’t what it used to be. This is why the administration deemed it necessary to ensure that students have access to these facilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

"When we digitalised these libraries, we dedicated power generating sets. Monthly, there is ₦250,000 set aside and given to these secondary schools with digitalised libraries so they would run seamlessly.

“When policies are made, we consider how it will succeed; so, this was well planned out because we have a target,” he stated.

On admission age, the commissioner said that 16 years remained the admissible age into all Lagos State-owned tertiary institutions.