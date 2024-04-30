Repair PH, Warri refineries - Workers voice expectations ahead of May Day

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that May Day, also known as International Workers’ Day or Labour Day, is celebrated on May 1 of every year to honour the working class across the world.

The civil servants, who spoke with NAN in Ibadan, called on the Federal Government to urgently review its monetary policy to reduce the current high inflation rate.

According to them, if the inflation rate is not checked by the government, it may erode the gains of the new minimum wage being expected by Nigerian workers. They also sought quick completion of the ongoing rehabilitation of Port Harcourt and Warri refineries.

The workers further stated that the government should encourage the building of modular refineries by the private so that the periodic fuel scarcity in the country could be a thing of the past.

They also expressed concern over the security challenges currently confronting the country, manifesting through banditry, kidnappings and ritual killings, among others, all of which, they said, had been threatening the nation’s peace and security.

The workers pleaded with the federal government to find lasting solutions to the age-long electricity challenge facing the country, noting that the lack of stable electricity had constituted a clog in the wheel of Nigeria’s progress.

According to John Abidakun, a federal civil servant, the President Bola Tinubu-led administration should look inward and revisit its monetary policy to address the current inflation rate.

Abidakun decried the current inflation rate, saying that an urgent step was needed to combat it, “otherwise, the pending new minimum wage will be meaningless when it is finally implemented.”

To Abibat Olasode, personnel of one of the paramilitary agencies, the federal government should rely less on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank’s economic advice.

Olasode noted that the high rate of inflation in the country, which had worsened the living conditions of many Nigerians, might not be unconnected with wrong advice by the world financial organisations.

She called on the government to re-jig the nation’s security architecture by allocating adequate funds for the purchase of modern weapons and motivating the security personnel to enhance their operations.

Ibukun Jolayemi, a civil servant with the Oyo State government, called for the completion of Port Harcourt and Warri refineries without delay, saying workers could no longer cope with the high cost of transportation due to a hike in fuel prices.

Jolayemi equally urged the government to give licences to investors who had an interest in building modular refineries and provide a conducive environment for them to operate.

A public servant, Dayo Ogundare, said that his expectation from the government was not to increase in minimum wage but to make policies that would enhance the country’s economic growth.

According to Ogundare, fixing the problem of electricity alone will have positive impacts on the economy, thus enhancing the boosting the economic conditions of those depending on electricity to operate their businesses.