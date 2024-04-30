ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ogun Govt warns residents on impending flood disaster, urges relocation

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner said that 16 out of the 20 local government areas in the state are expected to record heavy rainfall.

The federal government wrote to 31 states, including Ogun, informing them of imminent flooding between April and November 2024 [Nigerian NewsDirect]
The federal government wrote to 31 states, including Ogun, informing them of imminent flooding between April and November 2024 [Nigerian NewsDirect]

Recommended articles

The Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya, who gave the warning at a news conference on Tuesday in Abeokuta, said the alert was based on the Federal Government’s 2024 flood prediction.

According to Oresanya, the federal government had written to about 31 states, including Ogun, informing them of imminent flooding between April and November 2024.

The commissioner said that 16 out of the 20 local government areas in the state are expected to record heavy rainfall. He, however, called for calm, saying that the state government was making necessary arrangements to avert possible damage from possible flood.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Despite this alert, let me call on the residents of the state to remain calm as the state government is putting necessary measures in place to reduce the effects of the expected heavy rainfalls.

“We are already distilling various drainage channels and opening links to rivers and stream channels.

“Aside from these, the state government will continue its proactive synergy with the management of the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority on managing the release of water from the two dams – Ikere Gorge Dam located on Ogun River and Oyan Dam.

“All these are steps to reduce the impact of flooding during the wet season in the state,” he said.

Oresanya also stressed that the state government’s newly introduced Drainage Permit was to reduce the impact of flooding in the state, and appealed to residents to support the initiative.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also speaking, Olufemi Odumosu, the Managing Director, of the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority (O-ORBDA) said that the authority had put necessary measures in place to assist the state government in mitigating the effects of possible flood disaster.

Odumosu said he was delighted at the synergy existing between the state and federal governments to tackle the menace of possible flooding.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Badagry residents stranded as petrol hits ₦1,000 per litre amid fuel scarcity

Badagry residents stranded as petrol hits ₦1,000 per litre amid fuel scarcity

NNPC staff alleged of luxury acquisition of properties threatens lawsuit

NNPC staff alleged of luxury acquisition of properties threatens lawsuit

Ogun Govt warns residents on impending flood disaster, urges relocation

Ogun Govt warns residents on impending flood disaster, urges relocation

15-yr-old girl predicts her JAMB score but scored 12 marks below prediction

15-yr-old girl predicts her JAMB score but scored 12 marks below prediction

Workers Day: FG declares May 1 public holiday

Workers Day: FG declares May 1 public holiday

Sanwo-Olu grants ₦849.5m scholarships, bursaries to 10,000 tertiary students

Sanwo-Olu grants ₦849.5m scholarships, bursaries to 10,000 tertiary students

Wike orders urgent repairs for Dogon Gida Culvert to prevent loss of lives

Wike orders urgent repairs for Dogon Gida Culvert to prevent loss of lives

Glovo, Jumia, and 6 businesses that have exited the Ghanaian market

Glovo, Jumia, and 6 businesses that have exited the Ghanaian market

Nigerian Navy saves over 250 passengers from capsised boat in Rivers

Nigerian Navy saves over 250 passengers from capsised boat in Rivers

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NYSC praises Fintiri's approval of ₦10k monthly allowance for corps members [Intel Region]

NYSC praises Fintiri's approval of ₦10k monthly allowance for corps members

Kano State Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Halilu Dantiye [Kano Focus]

Kano Govt invests over ₦68m in media equipment upgrade, trains 300 staff

Maryam Hassan was seen bullying Namitra Bwala in a viral video.

Lead British School student in viral video apologises for bullying Namtira Bwala

Lead British International School.

Minister of Education summons Lead British School management over bullying scandal