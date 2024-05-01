Akpabio pledges better wages, working conditions for Nigerian workers

This is contained in a statement signed by Eseme Eyiboh the Special adviser on media and publicity to the senate president in Abuja on Wednesday.

He extolled the sterling qualities that stood out to the Nigerian worker, saying that a Nigerian worker was noted for his patriotism, hard work, resilience, and dedication to duty.

“I am happy to be associated with the Nigerian worker as in the last 25 years and I can attest to the fact that everywhere you go, the Nigerian worker’s spirit resonates profoundly.” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akpabio assured that the National Assembly under his leadership was more than committed to ensuring the best working conditions for the workers.

“No Nigerian worker will again be allowed to work under inhuman conditions, we will do everything to give you the best because you deserve the best.”

Akpabio said the theme; “Ensuring safety and health at work in a changing climate, was apt and in tune with international best practices, assuring that Nigeria will never be left behind,” he stated.

He said the 10th National Assembly was fully committed to providing the required laws aimed at protecting the interest of the Nigerian worker by creating a befitting working environment and reasonable pay that takes them home.

“On behalf of the Senate and the entire National Assembly and indeed, my family, I wish to join the world in wishing the Nigerian worker a happy International Labour Day” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are celebrating patriotism, hard work, commitment and dedication exhibited by the Nigerian workers.