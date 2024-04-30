Badagry residents stranded as petrol hits ₦1,000 per litre amid fuel scarcity

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who monitored the situation, reports that many workers and businessmen were sighted waiting endlessly at some bus stops due to unavailability of vehicles.

NAN further reports that the situation led to a hike in transport fares as a litre of petrol in the area now sells as high as ₦1,000, while fares rose from ₦800 to ₦1,500 from Badagry to Mile 2.

At some popular bus stations in Badagry – Aradagun, Mowo, and Agemowo, scores of residents were seen struggling to enter a few available taxis and commercial buses.

Johnson Afilaka, a Badagry resident, said he could not go to work on Monday due to increase in transport fares from Badagry to Mile 2.

“Today, we have queued up for buses, but none has come. A few taxis that came raised their fares so high.

“Government should come to our aid in Badagry by providing some of the Lagos BRT buses for us here,” he said.

Christiana Adigun, a staff of the National Population Commission (NPC), said she could not drive to her office due to the difficulty of getting petrol for her car.

She said that in spite of the fact that she was willing to buy a litre at ₦1,000, it was difficult to get the product, adding that getting a commercial vehicle to her office also posed another challenge.

On sales of petrol in Badagry, NAN reports that only the NNPC fuel station at Aradagun and the Mobil fuel station in Badagry were selling at official prices of ₦568 and ₦610 respectively.

However, other independent marketers with fuel stations were selling between ₦950 and ₦1,000 per litre.

Friday Ajasa, a motorist, said his car had been in the queue at the NNPC Aradagun since 7:00 am, adding that as at 12.00 noon, he was yet to get the product.

“When we blame the government for the scarcity, we should as well blame petrol marketers in Badagry for the hike because they are not helping the situation.

“Some of the cars in the queue at the fuel stations in Badagry belong to cross-border illegal petrol dealers who usually take the product to the Benin Republic to re-sell.

“Most of the major marketers here prefer to sell to them rather than sell to residents and this is the height of unpatriotic conduct.

“When these people enter, they buy up to 350 litres of petrol inside one car, and for us who just wanted 15 litres in our vehicles, they will tell you that petrol has finished,” he said.

Mrs Funke Alabi, a motorist in the queue at a Mobil filling station called on security agents to check excesses of petrol pump attendants in the area.

Explaining the reason for petrol scarcity, Alhaji Abdul-Ganiyu Adelani, the Chairman, of Independent Petroleum Marketers, Badagry, blamed the scarcity on the lack of products at NNPC tank farm.