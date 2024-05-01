ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Borno retirees demand pension increase, lament ₦4,000 monthly payment

News Agency Of Nigeria

The chairman called for the implementation of national minimum wage, payment of outstanding leave and transport grants to local government employees in the state.

Retirees demand pension increase [PM News Nigeria]
Retirees demand pension increase [PM News Nigeria]

Recommended articles

The NLC Chairman, Yusuf Inuwa, said this in an address to mark the 2024 May Day celebration, on Wednesday in Maiduguri. He advocated for an upward review of the pension to improve the social and economic well-being of retirees.

“Your Excellency, we wish to table before you that at this moment there are some pensioners who are still receiving ₦4,000 as pension per month which is grossly inadequate.

“We, therefore, pray for His Excellency intervention for upward review of the monthly pension”, Inuwa pleaded.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also called for the implementation of the national minimum wage, payment of outstanding leave and transport grants to local government employees in the state.

The NLC chairman, who noted the commitment of the workers towards the transformation agenda of the state government, lauded Babagana Zulum’s administration for the feat achieved in the area of workers’ welfare.

He listed some of the achievements including implementation of promotion benefits to workers in the mainstream, payment of gratuities to families of deceased workers, and provision of subsidised buses for workers and members of the public.

Also, the State Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Babayo Hamma, urged the state government to adopt the minimum wage approved by the Federal Government. The state deputy governor, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, lauded the harmonious relationship between labour and the state government.

Kadafur who listed some of the training opportunities provided for the workers including the ₦2 billion free interest facility, reiterated the government to the welfare and training of workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, Prof. Ibrahim Umara of the Political Science Department, University of Maiduguri, who highlighted the theme of this year’s May Day, “The People First”, called for proactive measures to address the energy crisis in the country.'

He urged the government to adopt solid policies that would enable the Dangote Refinery, to supply fuel at a subsidised rate to service local consumption.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bishop Oyedepo issues crucial message to 'Yahoo Yahoo' enterprises

Bishop Oyedepo issues crucial message to 'Yahoo Yahoo' enterprises

FG confirms new minimum wage will take effect from May 1, 2024

FG confirms new minimum wage will take effect from May 1, 2024

House of Reps assures end to fuel queues soon, says scarcity temporary

House of Reps assures end to fuel queues soon, says scarcity temporary

Borno retirees demand pension increase, lament ₦4,000 monthly payment

Borno retirees demand pension increase, lament ₦4,000 monthly payment

Government plans to reduce daily working time by 1 hour

Government plans to reduce daily working time by 1 hour

Akpabio pledges better wages, working conditions for Nigerian workers

Akpabio pledges better wages, working conditions for Nigerian workers

Workers shouldn't only celebrate but build productive workforce - First Lady

Workers shouldn't only celebrate but build productive workforce - First Lady

Tribunal stops DStv, GOtv price increase, grants substituted service

Tribunal stops DStv, GOtv price increase, grants substituted service

Ogun Chief Judge pardons 49 inmates to ease prison overcrowding

Ogun Chief Judge pardons 49 inmates to ease prison overcrowding

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The union embarked on a strike over the non-payment of a 40% peculiar allowance by the state government [Niche NG]

Ogun JUSUN ends strike, members to resume work, reaches agreement with Govt

University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) suspends lecturer, David Udo-Udom indefinitely [Tribune Online]

UNN suspends lecturer over alleged sexual harassment of student

Ex-Sokoto governor's son, Sagir Attahiru Bafarawa [X.com]

Ex-Sokoto governor's son volunteered statements without promises - EFCC witness

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio [puo reports]

Akapbio wants judges involved in misusing ex-parte orders to be punished