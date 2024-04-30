ADVERTISEMENT
Group calls on Osun Govt to close schools until fuel scarcity is resolved

News Agency Of Nigeria

Students had to return home being unable to get to their respective schools due to the shortage of public transportation.

Nigerian school kids [Businessday NG]

Prof. Wasiu Alli-Oyedokun, the executive director of the group, who gave the recommendation at a news conference on Tuesday in Osogbo, said such a step will reduce the current hardship faced by residents.

Alli-Oyedokun said Nigerians are facing one of the toughest experiences of their lives due to the removal of fuel subsidy and the need to address the ugly trend becomes paramount.

He said students have had to return home, unable to get to their respective schools due to the shortage of public transportation.

“We recommend the shutting down of schools, maybe for a few weeks, while this scarcity lasts to avoid the children and their parents suffering unduly.

“Let the ministry of education announce with a fiat from the governor that schools be closed and civil servants working days rationalized while the issue of fuel scarcity lasts,” Alli-Oyedokun said.

According to him, the Government must act responsibly and make good the promises it made on the petroleum sector, failing which Nigerians may be forced to take to the streets to protest the current mismanagement of such critical sector.

The group urged states to take charge of the delivery of electricity to their people in order to ensure development in their respective domains.

“Osun must take this step as soon as possible, as it cannot be left behind in this critical area, especially at this time when the electricity situation is at its worst ever.

“Also, improving electricity supply and addressing barriers to achieving the energy mix targets, will entail addressing payment risk, financing power sector investment, as well as improving the pricing and tariff structure, gas pricing and allocation, and market regulation.”

