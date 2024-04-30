Wike orders urgent repairs for Dogon Gida Culvert to prevent loss of lives

Felix Abuah, the Coordinator Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday. NAN reports that the FCT Emergency Management Department had on April 7, barricaded the box culvert, to avert loss of lives.

The culvert was on the access road that linked over 3,000 residents of Lokogoma village, popularly known as Dogon Gida community to Ring Road II. Also, the community members lose their loved ones to flooding while trying to cross the culvert during the rainy season, due to the low elevation of the culvert.

Abuah explained that the minister’s approval was in response to the call, to renew the hope of the affected commuters in line with President Bola Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I assure you, work will soon commence in that particular area,” he said.

NAN further reports that Florence Wenegieme, Director, Forecasting, Response and Mitigation, FEMD, who barricaded the culvert, described its condition as a disaster waiting to happen. She described the culvert as one of the vulnerable locations in the FCT, particularly to flooding during the rainy season.

Similarly, the Ward Head of Lokogoma Village, Irimiya Kanpani, had appealed to the Federal Government, the FCT Minister and the Chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council to come to their aid.

Kanpani explained that the culvert was constructed in 2016 through community efforts, adding that every year, the community members mobilised resources to maintain the culvert until it finally gave way.