Ogun Chief Judge pardons 49 inmates to ease prison overcrowding

News Agency Of Nigeria

The CJ emphasised the need for swift justice and rehabilitation, rather than mere punishment, to address root causes of congestion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dipeolu pardoned the inmates during a jail delivery exercise at Oba, Ibara and Ilaro Correctional Centres in Ogun.

NAN also reports that 31 inmates were released from the Oba Correctional Centre, 15 from Ibara, and three from Ilaro prison were set free, bringing the total number of inmates granted amnesty to 49.

Dipeolu said that the exercise was to decongest the facilities, adding that cases of inmates were reviewed, leading to the freedom granted to those deemed deserving. Visiting the Ilaro Correctional Centre, she said correctional facilities required improvement.

"We cannot afford to have deaths on our hands, due to overcrowding.

“The conditions here at the correctional centre have not improved. Overcrowding is rampant, even without official statistics.

“This overcrowding particularly concerns those awaiting trial as they suffer without having been found guilty,” Dipeolu said.

At the Oba Correctional Center, the Chief Judge expressed concern with the overcrowding and condition of the facility.

“We cannot ignore the plight of those awaiting trial many of whom have been incarcerated for years without conviction,” she stated.

At Ibara Correctional Centre, the CJ commended the managers of the facility for their efforts at maintaining a relatively better environment, urging them to do more to address the other challenges.

She, however, emphasised the need for swift justice and rehabilitation, rather than mere punishment, to address the root causes of congestion. In his remark, Saliu Adepoju, Controller, of Correctional Centre, commended the Chief Judge for the exercise and for upholding the ethics of the judiciary.

NAN reports that the CJ was accompanied by a team of Judges from the State High Court, and the Director of Public Prosecution Management, among others.

