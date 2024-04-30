NERC deregulates meter prices, customers to choose vendors by May 1

This is according to a statement by the commission in Abuja on Monday signed by Garba Sanusi, the Chairman of NERC and Dafe Akpeneye, the Commissioner of Legal, Licensing and Compliance, NERC.

The statement said: "Effective from May 1, the new order will introduce a competitive bidding process, allowing customers to choose from a variety of authorised vendors.

"This will mark a significant shift from the previously regulated pricing structure."

According to the order, all prices of meters within the MAP scheme will be determined through competitive bidding.

The commission said that the move was expected to foster transparency and reduce prices as customers would have the freedom to select their preferred meter providers among those authorised under the scheme.

"The deregulation lifts previous restrictions allowing all MAP permit holders to provide services across all Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) in Nigeria, provided they meet specific requirements.

"This broader operational scope is anticipated to increase competition among MAPs, potentially leading to better services and innovations in metering solutions,” it said.

The order said that DisCos had been mandated to ensure that smart meters provided by MAPs were seamlessly integrated into their head-end systems and meter data management systems.

"Furthermore, they must provide a publicly accessible online portal displaying their technical specifications and commercial terms for MAP participation.

"This is to ensure a standardised approach to meter installation and function across board,” it stated.

According to the order, thorough testing and confirmation processes for new meters have been outlined.

"With DisCos are required to complete these evaluations within 20 working days from when a MAP meets all specified requirements.

"Meters that fail the confirmation test must be promptly reported to the MAP with details on the failure points,” it added.

The commission said that the deregulation also introduced flexibility in the types of meters available under the MAP scheme.

"DisCos can now offer basic electronic meters, Internet of Things (IoT) meters, DIN rail meters, and current limiters, depending on the customer’s energy consumption profile.

"While deregulating meter prices, NERC will oversee the submission of price offers from MAPs to ensure fair competition.

"This includes a requirement for MAPs to hold a minimum stock of 2,000 units of meters as an eligibility criterion for participation in the bidding process."