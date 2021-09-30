RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senators tell Buhari to declare bandits are terrorists

Senators want Buhari to bomb the locations of the bandits and eliminate them all.

Nigerian senators [Tope Brown]

Senators have passed a resolution calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare bandits as terrorists and wage total war against them.

Bandits, mostly armed gangs, have terrorised many parts of the northern region, especially over the past few years, killing thousands and abducting more.

The Federal Government has struggled to contain the wave of violence, and been accused of not taking the threat of the armed groups seriously enough.

A motion raised by 10 senators during plenary on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 expressed concern about the menace posed by the bandits.

In a list of resolutions passed unanimously, they urged President Buhari to bomb the locations of the bandits and eliminate them all.

The lawmakers said all known top bandits should be tracked and arrested for prosecution.

They also urged the Federal Government to provide necessary relief support for all the victims of banditry, and comprehensively address the current humanitarian crisis caused by the bandits.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said the Government must continue to support the Armed Forces and other security agencies to fight criminals.

"These people give their lives in trying to secure this country. I believe that they are doing their best, but we also need to do our best as a government in terms of giving them all the resources that they need," he said.

A one-minute silence was observed by lawmakers in honour of civilians and security agents who have lost their lives to bandits.

Senators tell Buhari to declare bandits are terrorists

