Senators, House of Reps members to reconvene on August 14

Members of the 8th Assembly will return to the National Assembly complex in Abuja, Nigeria on Tuesday, August 14, 2018.

In a report by SaharaReporters, the lawmakers will reconvene after the infamous invasion by the officials of the Department of State Service under the instructions of ex-DDG, Lasun Yusuf.

It was reported that the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuf, announced the new date for the lawmakers to reconvene for duty.

Yusuf was reported to have said the agenda after the assembly reconvenes will be about the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The Deputy Speaker reportedly said the 8th Assembly will primarily be discussing the presidential request for release of funds for the operations of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the 2019 polls.

N242b budget for 2019 election may be passed by NASS

The Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), Prof. Yakubu Mahmood, has assured that the National Assembly may consider the 2019 General Elections Budget of N242 billion for passage next week.

Mahmood made this known in an interview with newsmen, after an executive session with the leadership of the National Assembly on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the commission had been assured of the National Assembly’s commitment to an efficient election and would do what is necessary to make that a reality.

“The most important thing to say is that INEC was invited to meet with NASS leadership on how the proposed budget for the 2019 elections can be speedily considered and appropriated by the National Assembly.

“We have been assured of speedy passage of the budget, perhaps as early as next week.

“N242 billion is the total amount proposed,” he said.

He commended the leadership of the National Assembly for calling for the meeting.

He said with the meeting, the commission was re-energised and reassured that its plans for the 2019 elections were on course with regard to funding.