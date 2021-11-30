RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate summons Malami, Aregbesola over spate of jailbreaks

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Senate, on Tuesday, summoned the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami; and the Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, over the incessant jailbreaks in the country.

Nigerian senators [Tope Brown]
Nigerian senators [Tope Brown]

This followed a Point of Order raised by Sen. Istifanus Gyang (PDP-Plateau) during plenary.

Recommended articles

Gyang came under matter of urgent public importance on “terror attacks on two communities in Plateau North and jailbreak at the Jos Medium Security Correctional Centre Jos, Plateau’’.

The upper chamber also directed its Committee on Interior to invite the Controller-General of Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS), Haliru Nababa.

It said the invitation was necessary in order to carry out a full scale investigation into the state of correctional centres nationwide.

Raising Orders 42 and 52 of the Senate Rules, Gyang said nine inmates were killed in the Jos jailbreak, while 252 inmates escaped and remained large.

The lawmaker decried the incident, saying that the Jos custodial centre was well fortified and surrounded by major security formations.

He, therefore, called for the reinforcement of physical protection system and security mechanism at correctional centres by the ministry of interior to forestall further jailbreaks.

Contributing, Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, said that correctional centres were the weakest link under the criminal justice system in the country.

We have challenges, of course with the police, the judiciary but the correctional centres are the ones in which this country has not made the kind of investment required.

“We must look into the entire system of this kind of recurrent attack and look at the entire disposition of our prison system. The prison system is porous.

“Some of the correctional centres were those created since colonial days. About 60 per cent of them were prison systems that were established during the colonial system,’’ he said.

Similarly, Sen. Rochas Okorocha (APC-Imo) said: “The issue of insecurity has remained a recurring event that seems to have no solution in spite of all government’s effort, in spite of all the military effort.

“What will be the interest of somebody attacking a correctional centre in Jos, could he say it is as a result of poverty or hunger?

“I think if we do not trace what are the causes of this development, we may be chasing shadows.

“Time has come that this nation has to retreat and re-strategise to find out what is truly causing the insecurity, who is responsible and how did it come about.’’

In his remarks, the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, who presided over plenary said, “we have a serious issue regarding this security breach.

“The question becomes why are we having these challenges? Everything Mr President has requested from the National Assembly by way of funding, we have obliged him.

“So the fault is not that of Mr President clearly. But to whom much is given much is also expected.

“Now, having given all of these funding to the security agencies, why are we still having these challenges?

“I think it is something we need to sleep over. But in the interim, it is clear that we have a serious intelligence gathering gap”.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senate summons Malami, Aregbesola over spate of jailbreaks

Senate summons Malami, Aregbesola over spate of jailbreaks

Fashola slams N2bn libel suit against power company’s CEO, 2 dailies

Fashola slams N2bn libel suit against power company’s CEO, 2 dailies

Second phase of mass metering programme to begin Q1 2022 – NERC

Second phase of mass metering programme to begin Q1 2022 – NERC

Senators want creation of special prisons for 'high-profile' criminals

Senators want creation of special prisons for 'high-profile' criminals

Buhari honours 3 'honest Nigerians,' vows to sanction corrupt public servants

Buhari honours 3 'honest Nigerians,' vows to sanction corrupt public servants

Gov Abiodun presents N350.74bn 2022 budget before Ogun Assembly

Gov Abiodun presents N350.74bn 2022 budget before Ogun Assembly

NDLEA sets fire to 20,000 kilograms of drugs worth N50bn in Abuja

NDLEA sets fire to 20,000 kilograms of drugs worth N50bn in Abuja

Sanwo-Olu breaks silence on #EndSARS report, invites Falz, Mr. Macaroni for peace walk

Sanwo-Olu breaks silence on #EndSARS report, invites Falz, Mr. Macaroni for peace walk

Tiv youths demand apology from Ortom for branding them 'drunkards', gov says 'Never'

Tiv youths demand apology from Ortom for branding them 'drunkards', gov says 'Never'

Trending

Nigerians among 75 migrants who drowned in Libya trying to reach Europe

Hundreds of migrants have died this year trying to reach Europe via the Mediterranean (image used for illustration) [ANSA/Italian Navy]

Lai Mohammed calls judicial panel report of Lekki massacre 'tales by moonlight'

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]

Reps block bill that would allow Nigerians sue government for failure

Members of the House of Representatives [NASS]

Keyamo says Lagos judicial panel on Lekki shooting was illegal

Festus Keyamo is Minister of State for Labour and Employment (Instagram: @Festuskeyamo70)