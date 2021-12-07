Sanwo-Olu says Sylvester Oromoni's death is 'disturbing and heartbreaking'

The 12-year-old died after struggling with health problems that started on November 21, 2021, originally reported by the school as sustained while playing football.

His family has since claimed that the boy told them before his death that he was actually assaulted by fellow students who wanted him to join their cult group.

Videos of the boy in pain, posted by his family online, has sparked outrage on social media with many demanding thorough investigation.

The state government shut down the school last week pending investigations into allegations raised by the deceased's family.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said in a statement on Tuesday, December 7 that the incident was 'not only sad, but disturbing and heartbreaking'.

He assured Sylvester's family that he has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the matter to find out what really happened.

He said, "But while that is going on, I would like to give Sylvester's parents and entire citizenry of Lagos, the assurance of my full support at this trying time.

I share their pains and sense of loss. Indeed, words are inadequate to describe my feelings, but I pray that God Almighty will soothe their pains, and grant Sylvester Jnr eternal rest."

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, announced on Tuesday that three of the students identified as perpetrators of the attack on Oromoni have been contacted for investigation.