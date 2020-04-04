Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has said the ongoing lockdown in the state might be extended beyond 14 days depending on the situation of things.

The governor said this during a media briefing on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

Sanwo-Olu, who earlier announced the release of another coronavirus patient from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba said the number of patients discharged in Lagos had risen to 24.

He said if the state government will extend the lockdown if there’s a need for it.

“If there’s a need to extend the lockdown, I will. We got one discharged patient today (recovered from the coronavirus). We are going to sit down with the committee that is working on the community markets and see if we can announce more next week.” he said.

In his earlier statement, Sanwo-Olu said Lagos State Government will take full responsibility for the medical bills of patients with Emergency/Casualty cases, Maternity cases, Lab tests, Surgeries for the month April due to the lockdown.