Sanwo-Olu promises to connect 100 schools to internet in May

He said that the state government had started to roll out fibre optics across state-owned schools to aid learning through high-speed internet connectivity.

According to him, the broadband Internet infrastructure will be completed and inaugurated in 100 schools selected for the pilot scheme.

”We are currently in about 65 schools but before the end of the month, we will be in 100 schools.

”I will go round to commission internet fibre connectivity in the first 100 schools that we have in Lagos state.

”What that will do is not only give you access to the world, it will also ensure that all of your computer connectivity, the speed that is required for you to be able to access the entire world on your palm, it is at your disposal.

”So that you can compete with other students around the world. And so this fibre will be going round all schools over a period of time, but for the first 100 schools, we will be commissioning them before the end of this month,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said the state was rapidly changing, with globalisation and technological advancement and there was urgent need to prepare the children for the future.

During a ministerial briefing on May 4, the Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr Hakeem Fahm had said the state government was implementing the deployment of 6,000km of Fibre Metro Network connection across the state.

Fahm said that 3,000km of Fibre Metro Network connection had been deployed in 2020 and additional 3,000km in 2021 across the state, as part of the comprehensive Smart City Programme to provide a 24-hour driven economy.