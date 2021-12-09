Sanwo-Olu cancels planned 'walk for peace', blames Omicron variant

The governor announced the walk last month shortly before a panel he set up released a white paper that rejected a judicial panel's submission that security forces committed a massacre at the Lekki Toll Gate.

The judicial panel was itself set up by the governor to investigate allegations that the security agents indeed killed numerous people who were protesting against police brutality on October 20, 2020.

Sanwo-Olu said in a statement on Thursday, December 9, 2021 he was cancelling the 'walk for peace' over the emerging threat of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The 56-year-old said there's been a 'significant rise' in cases associated with the variant which has caused a global panic over the past two weeks.

The planned walk had mostly been a subject of ridicule on social media since the governor first announced it.

Many of the activists he publicly invited have openly rejected the invitation especially in light of the white paper, insisting that he ensures justice is done for victims.

But the governor was upbeat in his Thursday statement, claiming that there was overwhelming support for the aborted walk from civil society leaders, entertainers, trade associations, student groups, and the diplomatic community.

"I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of support the initiative received from far and near.

"The deluge of support is, however, indicative of one thing: our people know the strategic place of peace to our quest for development," he said.

Many critics have condemned the government white paper as dismissive of the true accounts of what happened on October 20, 2020.

Sanwo-Olu himself has been held responsible for announcing an inconvenient curfew on that day, and inviting the military to disperse the group of protesters who had camped at the toll gate for nearly two weeks.