Alhaji Abubakar Ahmed Sabo, the traditional ruler of Loko, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in a telephone interview on Tuesday, that Sanusi “has been relocated from my domain”.

“The Emir of Kano left my domain around 1:40 p.m. I don’t know where they have taken him to.

“They came with a helicopter and took him away. He has left,” the first class chief told NAN.

A source, who craved anonymity, told NAN that Sanusi had been moved from Loko to “another town in the state”.

“They took him in a helicopter and some people told us that they are taking him to Awe. Honestly, I don’t actually know where he has been taken to,” he said.

NAN recalls that the Kano State Government dethroned Sanusi on Monday, March 9.

The government had hinged its action on the former CBN governor’s “outright disregard for the state government and Kano Emirate’s traditional norms”.