The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended its industrial action, albeit for four weeks.

The strike, which started on the 1st of April, 2021, was suspended after 10 days following the doctor's fresh agreement with the Federal Government.

The President of NARD, Dr. Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi said the association decided to suspend its strike after receiving some good comebacks from their negotiations with the government.

He said, “The strike has been suspended. The government gave us some good comebacks from our negotiations. We had an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting an hour ago, and we decided to suspend the strike for four weeks.”

It was believed that NARD would suspend the strike on Saturday, April 10, 2021, after the Federal Government signed a Memorandum of Action (MoA) with the striking doctors.

Following the meeting between the doctors and representatives of the government, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, said in Abuja that the new MoA was signed after a conciliatory meeting between NARD members and the government.

Ngige said Saturday’s meeting became necessary to amend the first MoA signed with the striking doctors.

He said that there were irregularities in the payment of salaries of House Officers, adding that while some got double payments, a few had not been paid.