Pulse List 2018: Top 10 Buhari quotes of the year

news

President Muhammadu Buhari characteristically railed against corruption, the political class, the Boko Haram and herdsmen crises and thanked his predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan for the umpteenth time, for making that concession phone call of 2015 that calmed the polity and led to a peaceful transition for Africa’s most populous nation.

And wait for it, the Nigerian leader denied that he is a clone. All in 2018.

Here are the top 10 Buhari quotes of 2018….

1. Buhari promises to jail more looters

“I will jail more looters. I think this is being expected of me and I will do it.”

--Buhari draws the line against allegedly corrupt persons, after returning to Nigeria from another medical vacation in August.

2. Buhari attacks Obasanjo

“You know the rail was killed and one of the former Heads of State between that time was bragging that he spent more than 16 billion American dollars, not naira, on power. Where is the power? Where is the power?

“And now, we have to pay the debts”.

---Buhari calls out former President Olusegun Obasanjo for spending $16billion on power from 1999 to 2007 with little to show for it.

3. When Saraki was cleared of corruption by the Supreme Court, Buhari had something to say about it

“In the case of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, I have seen him take the tortuous path of using the judicial process. He persevered, and in the end, the highest court of the land, the Supreme Court, says he is not guilty as charged.”

--Buhari congratulates Senate President Saraki after the courts declared him innocent of corruption charges.

4. Buhari calls Nigerian youth lazy

"More than 60 percent of the population is below 30, a lot of them haven't been to school and they are claiming that Nigeria has been an oil producing country, therefore, they should sit and do nothing, and get housing, healthcare, education free”.

--Buhari slams young Nigerians for their ‘entitlement mentality’ during a visit to the UK in April.

5. Buhari apologises to MKO Abiola family for June 12 annulment

“On behalf of the federal government, I tender the nation's apology to the family of late MKO Abiola who got the highest votes and to those that lost their loved ones in the course of June 12 struggle."

--The president tenders a national apology to the family of the late MKO Abiola who won the June 12, 1993 election. The election was annulled by then Military President Ibrahim Babangida. June 12 was also declared Democracy Day by Buhari.

6. Buhari says Police Chief Ibrahim Idris disobeyed his orders

“I’m not aware that the Inspector General (Ibrahim Idris) did not spend 24 hours in the State as directed by me, I am getting to know in this meeting.”

---Buhari visits Benue in March after herdsmen killings and sectarian violence, admits that his police chief flouted his orders.

7. Buhari promises to stop complaining about past leaders, problems

“We inherited so many problems. Actually, l have said l will not complain because l asked for it. I tried to become president three times and l lost, but l was lucky the fourth time, l became one, so l can't complain”.

---Interacting with Nigerians in Poland, President Buhari promises that he will no longer complain about the problems he inherited in 2015.

8. Buhari calls Goodluck Jonathan a true democrat

“You are a leader of the past, of now and of the future; you will rise again; I wish you the best you wish yourself”.

--The president wishes his predecessor well, hours before the launch of his book, ‘My Transition Hours’.

9. Buhari responds to those who say he has no secondary school certificate

“As a Nigerian military officer, it would have been impossible for me to have attended the Defence Services Staff College in India in 1973, and, after that - in 1979 - the United States Army War College, had I not sat for the WASC examinations, which I did in 1961.”

--The president says he actually sat for the secondary school graduation exam, even though critics maintain he didn’t.

10. Buhari rejects claims that he is a clone

“One of the questions that came up today in my meeting with Nigerians in Poland was on the issue of whether I‘ve been cloned or not. The ignorant rumours are not surprising — when I was away on medical vacation last year a lot of people hoped I was dead.

“I can assure you all that this is the real me. Later this month I will celebrate my 76th birthday. And I’m still going strong!”

--The president hits back at claims that he is a clone or body double named ‘Jubril from Sudan’.