‘Write your will before you step out’, police warn IPOB against its sit-at-home order

IPOB had earlier in May ordered its members in the South-East region and other parts of the country to stay indoors throughout on May 30, in commemoration of its fallen heroes and heroines.

The group said the order would be observed in all markets, churches, banks, parks, airports and seaports within and outside the region.

But the police have asked residents of Imo state to ignore the group’s sit-at-home order.

In a statement by Bala Elkana, its spokesperson in Imo, the police said they were ready to deal with members of the group, who are bent on disturbing the peace of the state.

The police also urged IPOB members to steer clear of the public space or write their will before stepping out, saying security agencies in Imo State have massively deployed their resources and Special Forces to provide watertight security across the state.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Imo State Police Command has been drawn to some messages circulating on social media purported to have emanated from leaders of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra directing innocent and law-abiding citizens of the state to sit at home from May 29–31, 2021.

“The command wishes to inform the good people of Imo State that adequate security arrangements are in place to guarantee their safety. The police in collaboration with other security agencies in the state has massively deployed its resources and Special Forces to provide watertight security across the state.

“To those who are bent on disturbing the peace of the state, we have this simple message for you: steer clear of the public space or write your will before you step out. The command is battle-ready to deal decisively with hoodlums and criminal elements in line with the law.”

The Government of Imo State had equally urged residents of the state to ignore a sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on May 29 and May 30.