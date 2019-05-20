The Commissioner of Police in the state, Bola Longe, who inaugurated the Operation in Lafia, said it was in compliance with the I-G’s directive.

He said Operation Puff Adder was aimed at reclaiming the public space from heinous criminal elements threatening the nation’s internal security.

Longe said the operation was not a mere slogan or an exercise construed to play to the gallery, but would see a vigorous consistent onslaught against criminal elements.

He explained that the Operation Puff Adder was a function of deep thinking, elaborate planning, strategy and tactical mapping/surveillance backed up with necessary logistics.

According to him, the operation will be driven by personnel of the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Police Mobile Force (PMF), Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU), Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) as well as conventional policemen.

The police commissioner said the officers would not spare any efforts in ridding all nooks and crannies of the state of criminal elements, especially kidnappers, armed robbers, bandits and cultists.

Longe noted that prior to the Operation Puff Adder, the command had developed five different security templates that would help in curbing the menace of kidnapping and other violent crimes in the state.

“However, Operation Puff Adder is a more compact and audacious security initiative, targeted at dislodging the heinous game plans and fish them out of their hideouts,” Longe added.

He also lauded Gov. Umaru Al-Makura for his administration’s support to the Police and commitment towards safeguarding the people against criminals.

Longe also noted that the operation would not be successful without the support and cooperation of the people and urged them not to relent in that direction.

“The police cannot do it alone, we are hereby soliciting for more of your cooperation by availing the Police of necessary assistance/information that will enable us collectively reap the benefits of the operation.

” We believe that criminal elements that are daily scheming to make lives difficult for citizens of the state are neither ghosts nor spirits, but human beings living amongst us,” Longe said.