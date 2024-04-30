ADVERTISEMENT
You’re here to study  —  Canada introduces new work hour rules for Nigerian students

Bayo Wahab

The development comes amidst ongoing efforts by the Canadian government to ensure that international students receive adequate support.

International students studying in Canada.

Instead, a new policy will be implemented this fall, increasing the number of hours students may work off-campus to 24 hours per week.

Minister Miller emphasized that while international students are encouraged to gain work experience and alleviate some of their expenses through part-time employment, their primary focus should remain on their studies.

“Students who come to Canada must be here to study,” he stated, adding that the new policy aims to strike a balance between allowing students the option to work while safeguarding their academic pursuits.

Acknowledging the importance of summer breaks for students, Minister Miller highlighted that during scheduled academic breaks, students will have the opportunity to work unlimited hours, providing them with flexibility during their studies.

Explaining the rationale behind the decision, Miller mentioned that the government considered various factors, including the needs of students, international policies, and research indicating the impact of excessive work on academic performance.

“Academic outcomes suffer the more a student works while studying,” he noted. “Our goal is to ensure that students have the option to work without compromising their academic success.”

Moreover, Miller mentioned ongoing efforts to strengthen the Recognized Institutions Framework, which aims to recognize post-secondary institutions that uphold high standards in supporting and retaining international students.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to protecting international students from financial vulnerability while maintaining the integrity of the International Student Program.

“Working off-campus helps international students gain work experience and offset some of their expenses,” Minister Miller remarked. “As international students arrive in Canada, we want them to be prepared for life here and have the support they need to succeed. However, first and foremost, people coming to Canada as students must be here to study, not work. We will continue working to protect the integrity of our student program.”

The announcement comes amidst ongoing efforts by the Canadian government to ensure that international students receive adequate support while pursuing their academic goals in Canada.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

