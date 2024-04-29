JAMB releases 2024 UTME results — here’s how to check
Prof. Ishaq Oloyede said 76% of the candidates got below 200.
Recommended articles
JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede announced the release of the UTME results on Monday, April 29, 2024, at a press conference held at the board’s headquarters, Bwari, in Abuja.
Over 1.94 million candidates registered and sat the examination which began on Friday, April 19 and ended on Monday, April 19, 2024.
“Out of the 1,842,464 released results, a paltry 0.4% scored above 300 while 24% scored 50% (200/400) and above,” Oloyede said.
ADVERTISEMENT
He added that 76% of the candidates got below 200.
How to check your 2024 JAMB result via JAMB portal
- Visit the JAMB eFacility Portal at https://efacility.jamb.gov.ng/login.
- Enter your login details: You’ll need to provide your email address and the password you used during registration.
- Once you’ve entered your details, click on the “Check UTME Results” button. Your UTME score for each subject taken will be displayed on the screen.
How to check your result via SMS
- Open your messaging app on your mobile phone, launch your text message application.
- Compose a new message by typing “RESULT” (all caps) followed by your JAMB Registration Number.
- Send the SMS: Send the message to either 55019 or 66019, the official JAMB result from SMS numbers.
- Receive Your Results: JAMB will then send you a reply SMS containing your UTME scores for each subject taken.
- Service Charge: This method incurs an ₦50 charge which will be deducted from your mobile phone airtime.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Here’s why JAMB won’t announce 2024 UTME top scorer
ICPC boss urges Nigerians to take pride in honest work
JAMB releases 2024 UTME results — here’s how to check
How Tinubu transformed from a ‘gaffe master’ to an articulate president
Governors warned not to perish Tinubu's reformation agenda
Tinubu's courageous moves will free Nigerians from bondage - Shehu Sani
NAFDAC seizes 35 cartons of codeine syrup in Anambra raid
Ighodalo denies role in Shaibu's impeachment, claims tarnished reputation
Government is ashamed of its citizens begging in other African countries
ADVERTISEMENT