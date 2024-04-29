JAMB releases 2024 UTME results  —  here’s how to check

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede announced the release of the UTME results on Monday, April 29, 2024, at a press conference held at the board’s headquarters, Bwari, in Abuja.

Over 1.94 million candidates registered and sat the examination which began on Friday, April 19 and ended on Monday, April 19, 2024.

“Out of the 1,842,464 released results, a paltry 0.4% scored above 300 while 24% scored 50% (200/400) and above,” Oloyede said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that 76% of the candidates got below 200.

How to check your 2024 JAMB result via JAMB portal

Visit the JAMB eFacility Portal at https://efacility.jamb.gov.ng/login.

Enter your login details: You’ll need to provide your email address and the password you used during registration.

Once you’ve entered your details, click on the “Check UTME Results” button. Your UTME score for each subject taken will be displayed on the screen.

How to check your result via SMS