JAMB releases 2024 UTME results  —  here’s how to check

Bayo Wahab

Prof. Ishaq Oloyede said 76% of the candidates got below 200.

Jamb candidates [Premium Times Nigeria]
Jamb candidates [Premium Times Nigeria]

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede announced the release of the UTME results on Monday, April 29, 2024, at a press conference held at the board’s headquarters, Bwari, in Abuja.

Over 1.94 million candidates registered and sat the examination which began on Friday, April 19 and ended on Monday, April 19, 2024.

“Out of the 1,842,464 released results, a paltry 0.4% scored above 300 while 24% scored 50% (200/400) and above,” Oloyede said.

He added that 76% of the candidates got below 200.

  • Visit the JAMB eFacility Portal at https://efacility.jamb.gov.ng/login.
  • Enter your login details: You’ll need to provide your email address and the password you used during registration.
  • Once you’ve entered your details, click on the “Check UTME Results” button. Your UTME score for each subject taken will be displayed on the screen.
  • Open your messaging app on your mobile phone, launch your text message application.
  • Compose a new message by typing “RESULT” (all caps) followed by your JAMB Registration Number.
  • Send the SMS: Send the message to either 55019 or 66019, the official JAMB result from SMS numbers.
  • Receive Your Results: JAMB will then send you a reply SMS containing your UTME scores for each subject taken.
  • Service Charge: This method incurs an ₦50 charge which will be deducted from your mobile phone airtime.
