Fuel Scarcity: LASG warns petrol stations against causing traffic gridlock

Bolanle Ogunlola, Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, gave the warning in a statement in Lagos.

“In the face of the current fuel scarcity, we appeal to fuel stations that have fuel to dispense in the metropolis to ensure that queues of vehicles waiting to obtain supplies do not obstruct the free flow of traffic.

“The Ministry of Transportation views with great concern the disruption of traffic flow by patrons at fuel stations, as the resulting gridlock adversely affects the economic activities of individuals and corporate bodies.

“The ministry, while advising operators of fuel stations to be orderly by ensuring that their patrons do not constitute any clog to the free flow of traffic, further warns against being sanctioned for non-compliance,” she said.

Ogunlola said that the state’s law enforcement agencies were on surveillance to enforce compliance.