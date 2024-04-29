ICPC boss urges Nigerians to take pride in honest work

Aliyu advised at the opening ceremony of a two-day Strategic Plan Development Workshop on Monday in Lagos.

According to him, honest work will improve individual and organisation competencies, performances, and outcomes.

He noted that the commission’s contributions to national development should be valued, recognised and encouraged.

“We have the responsibility to think highly of the task before us to primarily help to achieve the reasons we are here,” he said.

On the ICPC strategic plan workshop, he said that they were gathered to plan for excellence through an action plan which entails collaborative and shared responsibilities.

“Following my assumption as the chairman in 2023, I soon realised to my satisfaction that having and ensuring a collective sense of direction through a strategic plan had been one of the commission’s strong organisational cultures.

“This has remained enduring because of the passion and focused effort to take pride in strategy formulation for the commission,” he said.

Justice Husseini Baba Yusuf, the Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), said the workshop would provide an opportunity to take stock of how the commission fared in the last five years.

Yusuf, who was represented by Justice S. C. Oriji, added that the workshop would allow them to chart the way forward in the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

“The workshop will help to determine how well the strategic plan is aligning with the commission’s vision, mission and goals and how well it is performing against its indicators and targets.

“More than that, the proposed intervention also appears to show that ICPC is indeed conscious and proactive in avoiding the pitfalls of strategic drift, complacency or stagnation, which can undermine its effectiveness and sustainability.

“For us as a court, we believe that the very idea of convening this workshop to develop the 2024 to 2028 strategic plan to enhance the anti-corruption campaign in Nigeria is a good sign and a step in the right direction,” he said.

Also speaking, Mrs Joy Ugbomoiku, the Deputy Chief Registrar, Legal, Ministry of Justice, said there is no strategic plan without a goal.

“This gathering will be expected to identify the goals and the strategy as a vehicle to reaching the destination so that at the end of another five years when the score card is drawn up one can fairly access these achievements.

“I am confident that Nigerians only need leaders to show good example to follow and the ICPC occupies that role.

“Hopefully at the end, ICPC will gross better and impactful results in the fight against corruption and related offences in the Ministries, Department and Agencies and our dear country in general.

“There is no gainsaying that Lagos is readily available to allow ICPC work thrive in courts and this has not wavered in anyway,” she said.

In his remarks, Sen. Emmanuel Udende, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Anti-corruption and Financial Crimes, said Nigeria needs concerted and drastic efforts in the fight against corruption.

“Corruption is a cankerworm that has eaten deep into the fabric of our society and continues to dwarf developmental efforts and initiatives of the government.

“Corruption does no good to anyone and its impact is felt by everyone, no matter the class.

“This workshop is an action in the right direction for this fight,” he said.