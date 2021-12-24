RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police boss Baba says ISWAP's ability to launch rockets in Borno is a concern

President Buhari has yet again handed his security chiefs the marching orders.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba.

Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, says it is a source of huge concern that the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) is able to fire rockets into communities in Borno State, northeastern Nigeria.

On Thursday, December 23, 2021, ISWAP launched rockets into Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, just hours before President Muhammadu Buhari touched down on the city for an official visit.

The explosives reportedly landed in several areas, including Ngomari, Bulumkutu, Ajilari and Ayafe communities within the Maiduguri metropolis; and several houses were destroyed as a consequence.

After an emergency security council meeting that was presided over by President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Police chief Baba said the ability of the terrorists to strike with rockets is worrisome.

“They are launching it in major towns, they are launching it in Maiduguri. It is a concern. And it has been seriously checkmated. There are efforts to continuously checkmate it,” Baba said.

Baba however said the insurgents have been unable to achieve their targets.

“Yes, they have done it, but to a large extent they have not achieved what they intended to achieve because of the situation the security agencies, particularly the military, put in place.

"Some of those who must have planned and thrown those rockets have been taken out,” he said.

Baba also told journalists that President Buhari read the riot act to his security chiefs during the meeting like he's always done, adding that the security agencies are working hard to improve on what they are already doing in order “to ensure there is peace, law and order during the yuletide period and beyond.

“The marching orders are always the same. It has always been the same. There is no space, there is no tolerance to any threat to security.

“There is no sparing of any terrorists and there must be an intelligence gathering, there must be proactive prevention of crime and there must be checkmating of all those that are involved in criminal activities, whether it be terrorism, banditry or armed robbery or whatever and that is what we are trying to do to the best of our knowledge and ability.”

Insurgents have waged a war against the Nigerian state since 2009.

More than 30,000 lives have been lost and more than a million people have been displaced from their communities during the period.

Police boss Baba says ISWAP's ability to launch rockets in Borno is a concern

