Tinubu to open Funtua Inland Port in Katsina on May 9, boosting trade

News Agency Of Nigeria

The sea port aims to showcase the NSC commitments to facilitating trade in the country.

President Tinubu to inaugurate the Funtua Inland Dry Port [The Nation Newspaper]
President Tinubu to inaugurate the Funtua Inland Dry Port [The Nation Newspaper]

Rebecca Adamu, Assistant Director, Public Relations Unit, Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Wednesday. She said the inauguration, to be conducted at Funtua IDP Project Site, Katsina, at 11:00 am would feature critical stakeholders and dignitaries.

Adamu described the sea port as one of the pivotal projects to showcase the NSC commitments to facilitating trade in the country.

“Establishment of inland dry port will bring shipping and port services closer to the importers and exporters at the hinterland,

“It will decongest the seaports, create job opportunities, improve and accrue huge revenue to the government, among others.

“It is also in line with the performance bond signed by the Minister of Marine & Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola.

“It is worthy to note that, this initiative is part of NSC’ Key Performance Indicator (KPI), to deliver the Funtua Inland Dry Port Project before the end of the 1st Quarter, 2024,’’ she said.

Adamu recalled that in February 2023, former President Muhammadu Buhari, declared Funtua IDP as a port of origin and destination to pave the way for importers and exporters to officially consign their cargoes from Funtua to any part of the world.

She said the Funtua IDP was the third port to be inaugurated by the Federal Government in recent time. Adamu said that the Federal Government had also inaugurated the Dala Inland Dry Port in 2023 and the Kaduna Inland Dry Port in 2018.

Tinubu to open Funtua Inland Port in Katsina on May 9, boosting trade

