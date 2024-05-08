Lekki residents mourn VGC chairman who died in his car after buying soft drinks

They described him as a community developer, an environmental sustainability enthusiast, and a visionary leader with deep passion and commitment to youth development and community advancement. They spoke during a night of tributes organised for him on Tuesday in Lagos, following his shocking demise on April 26.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mbelu, until his passing, was not only the Chairman, of VGCPORA but was vice president of, the Lekki Estate Residents and Stakeholders Association (LERSA).

Mbelu, aged 42, was reportedly found dead in his car within the community after purchasing water and soft drinks. His corpse has since been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Noheem Adams, Majority Leader representing Eti-Osa Constituency 1, described the late Mbelu as the driving force that brought the government down to the people of VGC and the people of government.

He said the late VGC chair expended every effort to address obstructions at the canals and stood for the truth in all things.

“The shoes he is leaving behind are too big to be filled and today would be recorded as the saddest day in 2024 for me.

“The kind of person he was, I had envisioned that he would one day be one of those to lead the country due to his immense leadership capabilities,” he said.

Alhaji Sulyman Bello, President, of LERSA, said his contributions to the discourse surrounding the development of the Lekki region were always very compelling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bello said relating with Mbelu would leave one in awe and wonder as he dished out facts, data and incontrovertible points of view without being combative, all for the development of VGC and the entire Lekki-Epe region.

“As long as it was for humanity, Gihan would give it a try as he was a very oriented problem-solving individual.

“His type is not very available in every generation or even a lifetime and he would be sorely missed by us all,” he added.

Idunu Oyebelu, Chairperson, Board of Trustees, VGCPORA, said his passing left a profound gap in the hearts of everyone. She said throughout his tenure as chairman, his visionary leadership and tireless efforts were very instrumental in shaping the VGC community.

According to Oyebelu, under Mbelu’s stewardship, VGC witnessed tremendous transformation, and infrastructural development and made giant strides in environmental sustainability.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mbelu’s leadership was marked by a deep sense of purpose and compassion.

“May his memory serve as a source of comfort and make us uphold the values that he embodied particularly his spirit of service.

“We will continue to build on the foundation he laid,” she added.

Morufat Yusuf, General Manager, VGCPORA, stated that the late VGC chair did everything to ensure a drug-free environment within the VGC community.

She listed some of the achievements during his tenure including fostering a safer and healthier environment, the installation of efficient energy feature lighting, and the VGC recycling hub to drive environmental sustainability.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He also facilitated efficient access control, identified opportunities to optimise expenses and was deeply committed to the safety and wellbeing of all VGC residents.

“He increased security surveillance and we had commenced installation of CCTV cameras with 150 installed and 64 ongoing to be commissioned in August.

“He forged partnership with government entities to resolve issues, mitigated flood risks and this is such a sad occurrence that our hearts cant fathom. He would be sorely missed,” she said.

Jane Phillip-Odey, Secretary, VGC, said the late VGC chair though gone, left impacts, developmental activities and legacies that would never be forgotten.

“Let us honour his memory, cherish the time we had with him as we pay tribute to him who would forever be in our hearts and memories,” she noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adejo Adehi, Head, of the VGC Basketball community, said the late Mbelu ensured that the youth were engaged in sporting activities to take their minds off drugs and any other vices detrimental to mental health and general wellness.

He said his passing would leave a great void but his legacy, dedication and vision would continue to inspire the youth to build a thriving community of lasting impact.

“You would be deeply missed but your memory would live on and we pray you find comfort that your legacy would continue to flourish,” he said.

Ishan Mbelu, brother of the deceased, lauded the entire VGC community for giving youth the opportunity to lead and serve.