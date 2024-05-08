ADVERTISEMENT
Reps investigates how Binance executive escaped with smuggled passport

News Agency Of Nigeria

The escape of the Binance executive from the office of the NSA using a “smuggled passport” was most disappointing, embarrassing and disturbing.

Members of the House of Representatives [HOR]

This followed the adoption of a motion by Rep. Dominic Okafor (LP-Anambra) during plenary on Wednesday in Abuja.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government had arrested and detained Anjarwalla, on February 26, for alleged complicity of the company in money laundering and terrorism financing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two Binance officials were billed to appear in court on April 4, to answer to the alleged crimes against Nigeria before the security breach occurred.

The lawmaker said that the escape of the Binance executive from the office of the NSA using a “smuggled passport” was most disappointing, embarrassing and disturbing. He said that it portrayed the porous nature of the security architecture of the country to the world.

The House also mandated the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), to take over the investigation and prosecution of personnel found complicit in the escape of Anjarwalla.

The House also mandated the committees on Financial Crimes, NSA and Intelligence and Interior to ensure compliance and report to the House in two weeks.

