The Lagos State Police Command has announced the arrest of seven men accused of carrying out robbery operations in military uniforms in the Ijegun area of the state.

While parading the suspects on Monday, September 23, 2019, Lagos Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, said three of them were former soldiers, while two others were also dismissed from the Navy.

The suspects were identified as Ndidi Oluchukwu, Owolabi Adeyemo, David Olufemi, Samuel Israel, Emeka Ibeh, Samuel Anochime, and Ebedot Stephen, according to Premium Times.

12 pairs of military camouflage uniforms, military ID cards, two cutlasses, ATM cards, jack knives, female pants and a local ring were recovered from the suspects.

Muazu said they were responsible for the robbery of a Lexus RX330 car from a man who was traveling from Ibadan to Ijegun on February 18.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu [TheCable]

The suspects have reportedly confessed to being responsible for a string of robberies in the Ijegun area where there have been multiple distress calls.

Oluchukwu, one of the dismissed soldiers, said he was dismissed from the Army in 2015 after he took leave of absence and took too long to return.

Stephen, who was dismissed from the Navy, said the Army uniforms they used to operate were given to him by a commander.

On Sunday, September 22, the Nigerian Army dismissed three soldiers after they were arrested with a criminal gang in the outskirts of Maiduguri, Borno State.

The soldiers were accused of participating in kidnapping, armed robbery, killings and cultism.