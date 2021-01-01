Muri made the disclosure at a press briefing on Thursday in Kaduna on the successes recorded by the command during the last quarter of the year.

The police commissioner attributed the success to the unwavering determination of gallant police personnel.

He explained that, while 29 were arrested for kidnapping, the 53 others were arrested for banditry, armed robbery, culpable homicide, rape, shop breaking and stealing.

“Investigation into various allegations is on-going, while some of the suspects have voluntarily confessed to their crimes and will be charged to court for prosecution.”

Muri said that the Command has been relentless in sustaining serious manhunt on bandits and other perpetrators of crimes in line with the directives of Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu.

He said that on Dec. 5, the Command in collaboration with the Force Headquarters, and Nigerian Airforce (NAF) successfully carried out a joint operation on Kofa Bandits Camp in Chukun LGA within the axis of Gadani and Gwagwada villages.

“A large number of bandits were neutralised and dislodged and their camps destroyed.

”Thus, neighbouring communities and villages are advised to lookout for some of these dislodged fleeing bandits and hastily report same to security agencies for a quick and appropriate action.”

“Also raiding of criminal hideouts across the state is heightened to deny the criminals safe haven for their nefarious activities,” he said.

The Commissioner said three AK47 Riffles, one Beretta Pistol with Breach NO.98-0-006215 , two locally made Revolver Rifles and one locally made Single Barrel gun were recovered.

“Others include one locally made Pistol, five locally made Double Barrel Pistols, 50 rounds of 7.62mm AK47 Live Ammunition, 25 rounds of .9mm live Ammunition, seven 7.62mm Expended Shells, nine Pump-Action Cartridges, five daggers,12 long Knives and 24 big sticks.

“Also, a Toyota RAV 4 vehicle, five Motorcycles of different types ,six cellphones, 30 bags of Dried Leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp, 14 rustled Cows and 45 bags of Guinea corn were recovered from the suspects,” he said

Muri lauded the Inspector General of Police and the Police Service Commission for the promotion of Police Officers from the ranks of Deputy Inspector General of Police down to the Rank and File.

“The Command in particular benefitted from the promotion exercise with the promotion of four CSPs – ACPs, 15 SPs – CSPs and 4,238 members of the Inspectorate and Rank and File including Police Traffic Wardens.

”This will no doubt boost the morale of the Officers to redouble their efforts in the fight against criminals and criminality in the State.”

Muri disclosed that the first set of 271 Special Constables enlisted from 17 Local Governments within the state have completed their training at the Police College Kaduna and have passed out on Dec. 29.

“The remaining candidates from six other Local Governments within the State that did not turn up for the training at the Police College will soon be considered for training as well.”

He called on the people of Kaduna State to go about their lawful endeavours and keep supporting the Command with prompt and useful information that would aid the fight against crime.

“I urge you to report any suspicious person(s) to the nearest Police Station or via the Commands designated Emergency Response Numbers: 07039675856 and 08075391105.”