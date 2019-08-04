The Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo has reportedly returned to the pulpit one month after he stepped down due to the rape allegation levied against him by Busola Dakola.

In July, Fatoyinbo was prompted to step down days after scores of protesters stormed his church branches in Lagos and Abuja over the rape allegation.

Amid the protest, Fatoyinbo announced his decision to take a leave of absence while his wife, Modele Fatoyinbo took charge of the church.

However, on Sunday, August 4, 2019, the Pastor returned to the pulpit and delivered a sermon titled, Sudden victories.

According to Punch, Fatoyinbo focused his sermon on the books of 1st Timothy 6:12; Mark 4:35–37 and 1st Corinthians 10:13, saying the Bible said that Christians would always face persecution, but God would ensure they are victorious.

“As a Christian, you must face opposition. If God, who is holy and faithful has enemies, you are sure going to have,” he said.

He said most Christians fail when they problems because they don’t address the root of the matter.

“In wrestling, any method can be used. When faced with challenging circumstances, pray, fast, decree, confess and prophesy God’s victory over your life.

“Most contrary situations around you are set up by the enemy to ripple your faith and keep you on a spot.”

The embattled Pastor prophesied that his church members would witness victory in the new month of August.