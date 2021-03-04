Briefing newsmen on Wednesday in Ibadan at the end of the State Executive Council meeting, Dr Wasiu Olatubosun, Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, said the move was to enhance logistics of security agencies in the state.

Olatubosun said the Makinde-led administration was committed to the security of lives and properties of residents and therefore was taking proactive measures to tackle the current security challenges in the state.

According to him, it is necessary to boost the efforts of the administration in further arresting the situation by procuring additional vehicles for security agencies and for other exigency purposes.

“In view of this, the State Executive Council, at the 5th executive council meeting of 2021, held today, Wednesday, approved the procurement of 20 units of JAC FRISON TX pick-up vans to boost security in the state at the cost is N319 million,” he stated.

Also, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Bashir Bello, disclosed that the executive council approved the renovation and reconstruction of 299 primary health care centres in the state.

The project, he said, would cost N6 billion, using the Alternative Project Funding Approach (APFA).

Bello said that the state primary healthcare board would renovate the remaining 52 primary health care centres to make 351 in the wards, as promised by the state governor.

“The 299 primary healthcare facilities have been given to two different firms and within two months, over 20 per cent of the project would have been completed.

“Note that the state government is not putting in any money as of now; it is when the project continues that the payment will be spread over a period of 12 months,” Bello said.