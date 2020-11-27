Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has told tech companies with interests in Nigeria to do more than just capacity building for the country's youthful population.

During a virtual call with Huawei Nigeria on Thursday, November 26, 2020, Osinbajo said the business relationship between the Nigerian government and the Chinese tech company should take employment into account.

The 63-year-old praised the company's commitment towards developing an eco-system of competent Nigerians, but said the tech giant should do more for Nigerian youths.

He said, "I want us to do something groundbreaking and different.

"Let's see something that gives young people more than training, gives them some opportunity as well, because this ecosystem will require a lot of people who see Huawei not just as a business but a brand that's interested in them going forward."

Huawei Nigeria's new CEO, Trevor Liu, assured Osinbajo during the call that the tech company is committed to investing more in Nigerian youths.

He said it's the plan of the company to position Nigeria as a technology center for the African continent.

The rates of unemployment and underemployment rose highest among young Nigerians between 15 and 35 years of age in the latest report published by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in August.