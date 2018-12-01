Pulse.ng logo
OPC leader, Fredrick Fasehun, is dead

Senior Special Adviser on Media, to Fasehun, Mr Adeoye Jolaosho, who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, said the OPC Chieftain died at about 1am, Saturday at the intensive care unit of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital Ikeja (LASUTH).

  • Published:
Boko Haram deserves no pardon but death play OPC leader, Fredrick Fasehun, is dead (Wazobia TV)

Founder of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) Dr Federick Fasehun is dead.

Baba took ill on Wednesday and was rushed to the intensive care unit of LASUTH.

” He died early hours of today. We are all devastated,” he said.

NAN reports that the late Fasehun was an active member of National Democratic Coalition (NADECO).

He was 83 years old.

